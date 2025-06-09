EPL allots 2.20 lakh equity shares under ESOS

EPL has allotted 2,20,222 equity shares under ESOS on 09 June 2025. In view of the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 63,91,36,662 divided into 31,95,68,331 Equity Shares (having face value of Rs. 2 each) to Rs. 63,95,77,106 divided into 31,97,88,553 Equity Shares (having face value of Rs. 2 each).

