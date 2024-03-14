Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties shares rise

Utilties shares rise

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 119.15 points or 2.34% at 5208.53 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 7.74%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 7.21%),SJVN Ltd (up 7.16%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 7.12%),NHPC Ltd (up 5.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 5.27%), PTC India Ltd (up 5.21%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 4.35%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.87%), and Nava Ltd (up 3.86%).

On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 5%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 3.76%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 25.84 or 0.04% at 72736.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.35 points or 0.02% at 21994.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 548.62 points or 1.35% at 41190.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 107.86 points or 0.85% at 12861.6.

On BSE,1952 shares were trading in green, 1187 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

