Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index rising 28.35 points or 0.45% at 6337.53 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (up 5.28%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.42%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.37%),CESC Ltd (up 1.35%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were EMS Ltd (up 0.91%), GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (up 0.65%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.57%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.51%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 2.8%), RattanIndia Power Ltd (down 2.04%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.97%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 66.23 or 0.12% at 54089.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 27.86 points or 0.17% at 16206.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.85 points or 0.13% at 24400.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 244.47 points or 0.3% at 80107.17.

On BSE,1525 shares were trading in green, 1595 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

