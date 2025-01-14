AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Falls 5%

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd has added 23.75% over last one month compared to 5.02% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 7.06% drop in the SENSEX

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 701.35. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.3% to quote at 43393.38. The index is down 5.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HCL Technologies Ltd decreased 4.92% and Zensar Technologies Ltd lost 1.94% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 14.84 % over last one year compared to the 4.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd has added 23.75% over last one month compared to 5.02% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 7.06% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 282 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28564 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 839.4 on 10 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 421.05 on 26 Nov 2024.

