Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 137.23 points or 2.33% at 5743.02 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, JSW Energy Ltd (down 5.24%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 4.96%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 4.61%),NLC India Ltd (down 4.03%),CESC Ltd (down 3.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SJVN Ltd (down 3.63%), EMS Ltd (down 3.34%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 3.29%), PTC India Ltd (down 3.22%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 3.18%).

On the other hand, KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 4.91%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.97%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 372.95 or 0.5% at 73522.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 130.2 points or 0.58% at 22312.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 755.02 points or 1.62% at 45937.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 257.12 points or 1.81% at 13933.87.

On BSE,919 shares were trading in green, 2836 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

