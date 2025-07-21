Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utkarsh Small Finance Bank announces cessation of director

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank announces cessation of director

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 20 July 2025

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank announced that Nagesh Dinkar Pinge (DIN: 00062900) has completed his first term of five (5) consecutive years as an Independent Director of the Bank on 19 July 2025 and accordingly he ceased to be an Independent Director of the Bank with effect from 20 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Choice International consolidated net profit rises 52.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Shradha AI Technologies consolidated net profit rises 96.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Havells India consolidated net profit declines 14.75% in the June 2025 quarter

S.V. Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 30.59% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story