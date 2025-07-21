Havells India consolidated net profit declines 14.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.04% to Rs 5455.35 crore

Net profit of Havells India declined 14.75% to Rs 347.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 407.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.04% to Rs 5455.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5806.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5455.355806.219.459.86575.49641.02469.75549.00347.72407.90

