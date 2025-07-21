Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 30.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.94% to Rs 236.02 crore

Net profit of Latent View Analytics rose 30.59% to Rs 50.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.94% to Rs 236.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 178.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

