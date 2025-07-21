Shradha AI Technologies consolidated net profit rises 96.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.33% to Rs 6.03 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 96.43% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 100.33% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

