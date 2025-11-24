ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Team Lease Services Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2025.

ITI Ltd surged 9.61% to Rs 326.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56559 shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd soared 9.18% to Rs 1812. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3025 shares in the past one month. Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd spiked 7.63% to Rs 3247.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6075 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22379 shares in the past one month. Poly Medicure Ltd gained 6.53% to Rs 1998.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11785 shares in the past one month.