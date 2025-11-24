Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Team Lease Services Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2025.

Team Lease Services Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2025.

ITI Ltd surged 9.61% to Rs 326.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56559 shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd soared 9.18% to Rs 1812. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3025 shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd spiked 7.63% to Rs 3247.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6075 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22379 shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd gained 6.53% to Rs 1998.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11785 shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd rose 6.41% to Rs 1045.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10679 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Madhya Pradesh

Varroc Engineering rises on securing major high-voltage EV electronics order

Mahindra Logistics and L'Oreal India partner to launch India's first women-operated warehouse in Indore

NBCC (India) rises after securing orders worth Rs 117 crore

Fairchem Organics board clears Rs 34 crore buyback at Rs 800 per share

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story