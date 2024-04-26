Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 19.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 29.59% to Rs 895.62 crore

Net profit of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank rose 19.33% to Rs 159.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 29.59% to Rs 895.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 691.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.02% to Rs 497.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 404.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 26.88% to Rs 3178.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2504.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

