Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 19.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 19.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 29.59% to Rs 895.62 crore

Net profit of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank rose 19.33% to Rs 159.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 29.59% to Rs 895.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 691.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.02% to Rs 497.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 404.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 26.88% to Rs 3178.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2504.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income895.62691.11 30 3178.412504.98 27 OPM %49.5055.94 -48.8248.40 - PBDT208.35174.22 20 659.39535.81 23 PBT208.35174.22 20 659.39535.81 23 NP159.66133.80 19 497.63404.50 23

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

