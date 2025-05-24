B & A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 61.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.97% to Rs 29.11 crore

Net profit of B & A Packaging India declined 61.82% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.15% to Rs 9.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.71% to Rs 130.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

