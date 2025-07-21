V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.68% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.68% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.960.77015.580.270.170.270.170.200.12

