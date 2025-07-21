Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit declines 3.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.45% to Rs 1006.87 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy declined 3.31% to Rs 62.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 1006.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 911.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1006.87911.608.1911.5398.75111.0080.9892.8062.8765.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News