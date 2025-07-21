Netripples Software reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.04% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.210.964.135.210.050.050.030.030.030.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News