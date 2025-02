V R Films & Studios reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 129.61% to Rs 3.49 crore

Net Loss of V R Films & Studios reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 129.61% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.491.52-6.3010.53-0.330.06-0.57-0.29-0.56-0.29

