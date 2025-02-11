Mahaveer Infoway standalone net profit declines 31.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net profit of Mahaveer Infoway declined 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.641.6029.6915.000.160.210.130.190.130.19

