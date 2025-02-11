Mahaveer Infoway standalone net profit declines 31.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Net profit of Mahaveer Infoway declined 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.641.60 -60 OPM %29.6915.00 -PBDT0.160.21 -24 PBT0.130.19 -32 NP0.130.19 -32

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

