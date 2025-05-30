Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yunik Managing Advisors reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Yunik Managing Advisors reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Yunik Managing Advisors reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales00.05 -100 0.080.05 60 OPM %0-120.00 --162.50-660.00 - PBDT0.01-0.06 LP -0.09-0.33 73 PBT0.01-0.06 LP -0.09-0.33 73 NP0.01-0.06 LP -0.09-0.33 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit rises 1150.00% in the March 2025 quarter

SPA Capital Services standalone net profit rises 266.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cementic Infra-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story