Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 89.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mangalam Cement rose 89.10% to Rs 32.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 451.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 380.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.451.74380.5716.647.8069.2945.0249.1426.3432.2617.06

