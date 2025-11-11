Vadilal Enterprises standalone net profit rises 179.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 264.39 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Enterprises rose 179.11% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 264.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 245.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.264.39245.997.583.4519.279.1114.315.1110.693.83

