Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit rises 45.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings rose 45.69% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 71.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.71.4462.0211.9712.246.496.403.292.832.871.97

