Euro India Fresh Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Euro India Fresh Foods reported to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.70% to Rs 34.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 155.71% to Rs 5.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.22% to Rs 143.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

