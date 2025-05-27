Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UR Sugar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

UR Sugar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of UR Sugar Industries reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

