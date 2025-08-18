Vaibhav Global allots 1.56 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vaibhav Global has allotted 1,56,277 equity shares to "Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust" under various employee benefit schemes of the Company.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 33,35,75,572 consisting of 16,67,87,786 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

