Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra Engineers invests additional Rs 25 cr in EIE Renewables

Enviro Infra Engineers invests additional Rs 25 cr in EIE Renewables

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Enviro Infra Engineers has made an additional investment of Rs 25 crore by way of acquisition of equity shares of EIE Renewables, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The investment is made by way of subscription to additional 2,50,00,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs 10/- each offered by EIE Renewables, on a right basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 2.83 lakh equity shares under ESOP

GMR Airports to consider fund raising up to Rs 5,000 cr

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Rupee seen supported by strong domestic equities

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story