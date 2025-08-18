Jana Small Finance Bank appointed Rajesh Sharma as COO

With effect from 18 August 2025

Jana Small Finance Bank announced that Rajesh Sharma, a seasoned banker having 34 years of experience in Operations, Customer Services, Cash Management, Retail Asset Operations, Trade Operations, Credit Administration and Corporate Relations joins the bank as Chief Operating Officer effective 18 August 2025. Prior to joining Jana Bank, he worked for HDFC Bank and Corporation Bank. Rajesh is a commerce graduate from St. Xaviers College, Ranchi and Post Graduate Diploma from XISS, Ranchi.

