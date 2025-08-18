Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc to set up 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant

Hindustan Zinc to set up 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
At board meeting held on 18 August 2025

The board of Hindustan Zinc (HZL) at its meeting held on 18 August 2025 has approved setting up of a 10 MTPA Tailings Reprocessing plant as part of the Company's overall 2X growth plan (i.e. doubling the capacity). The Tailings reprocessing plant, at a capital expenditure of up to Rs 3823 crore aims to recover metal from the tailing dumps. This one-of-a-kind plant, a first in India, will enable reduction of environmental footprint associated with traditional wet tailings disposal, enhance HZL's overall mineral recovery and usher in improved sustainability.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

