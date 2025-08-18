Hindustan Zinc to set up 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant

At board meeting held on 18 August 2025

The board of Hindustan Zinc (HZL) at its meeting held on 18 August 2025 has approved setting up of a 10 MTPA Tailings Reprocessing plant as part of the Company's overall 2X growth plan (i.e. doubling the capacity). The Tailings reprocessing plant, at a capital expenditure of up to Rs 3823 crore aims to recover metal from the tailing dumps. This one-of-a-kind plant, a first in India, will enable reduction of environmental footprint associated with traditional wet tailings disposal, enhance HZL's overall mineral recovery and usher in improved sustainability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News