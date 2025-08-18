Jana Small Finance Bank appoints Asheesh Maroo as Chief Credit Officer

With effect from 18 August 2025

Jana Small Finance Bank announced the appointment of Asheesh Maroo as Chief Credit Officer effective 18 August 2025. Prior to joining Jana Bank, he worked for YES Bank, ICICI Bank and Birla Global. Asheesh is a Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and a Commerce graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News