Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit rises 72.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.01% to Rs 3.11 crore

Net profit of Smiths & Founders (India) rose 72.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.01% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.113.2412.548.950.370.240.310.180.310.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp