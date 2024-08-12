Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit rises 72.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.01% to Rs 3.11 croreNet profit of Smiths & Founders (India) rose 72.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.01% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.113.24 -4 OPM %12.548.95 -PBDT0.370.24 54 PBT0.310.18 72 NP0.310.18 72
