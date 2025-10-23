Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 60.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.59% to Rs 89.40 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 60.26% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 89.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.89.4070.620.191.083.974.193.243.432.501.56

