Bajaj Finserv Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1572.7, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.3% in last one year as compared to a 23.33% rally in NIFTY and a 11.97% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1572.7, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24392.1. The Sensex is at 80020.6, down 0.16%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has eased around 1.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23165.1, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1569.95, down 0.49% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd tumbled 3.3% in last one year as compared to a 23.33% rally in NIFTY and a 11.97% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 179.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

