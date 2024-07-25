Bajaj Finserv Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1572.7, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.3% in last one year as compared to a 23.33% rally in NIFTY and a 11.97% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1572.7, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24392.1. The Sensex is at 80020.6, down 0.16%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has eased around 1.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23165.1, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.82 lakh shares in last one month.

