Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ugro Capital opens Rs 200 cr public issue of NCDs

Ugro Capital opens Rs 200 cr public issue of NCDs

Image
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Offering effective yield of up to 11.01% per annum

Ugro Capital announced the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1,000 each. The Issue has a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 100 crore, aggregating up to Rs 200 crore. The Issue opens on 03 April 2025 and closes on 21 April 2025 with an option of early closure subject to compliance with Regulation 33A of the SEBI NCS Regulations.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Stock Exchanges and NSE is the Designated Stock Exchange for the Issue. The NCDs have been rated IND A+/Stable by India Ratings and Research. Securities with this rating are considered to have adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

This issue has tenor of 18 months, 24 months, 30 months, and 42 months for secured NCDs. Effective yield (% per annum) for NCD holders in all Categories ranges from 10.47% to 11.01%. Redemption Amount (₹ / NCD) on maturity for NCD holders in all Categories range is Rs 1000.

At least 75% of the Net proceeds of the Issue shall be utilized for the purpose of onward lending and financing business of the company in ordinary course of business (including for repayment / refinance of existing debts of the Company) and Not exceeding 25% shall be used for general corporate purposes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hinduja Global Solutions continues to invest in AI-led technology services

BEL gains on bagging Rs 593-cr order from Indian Air Force

Central Bank of India Q4 gross advances grow 16% YoY

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Acetaminophen Injection 10 mg/mL

Hero MotoCorp posts 12% YoY increase in March'25 auto sales; FY25 sales at 5.9 million units

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story