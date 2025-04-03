Ugro Capital opens Rs 200 cr public issue of NCDs

Offering effective yield of up to 11.01% per annum

Ugro Capital announced the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1,000 each. The Issue has a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 100 crore, aggregating up to Rs 200 crore. The Issue opens on 03 April 2025 and closes on 21 April 2025 with an option of early closure subject to compliance with Regulation 33A of the SEBI NCS Regulations.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Stock Exchanges and NSE is the Designated Stock Exchange for the Issue. The NCDs have been rated IND A+/Stable by India Ratings and Research. Securities with this rating are considered to have adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

This issue has tenor of 18 months, 24 months, 30 months, and 42 months for secured NCDs. Effective yield (% per annum) for NCD holders in all Categories ranges from 10.47% to 11.01%. Redemption Amount (₹ / NCD) on maturity for NCD holders in all Categories range is Rs 1000.

At least 75% of the Net proceeds of the Issue shall be utilized for the purpose of onward lending and financing business of the company in ordinary course of business (including for repayment / refinance of existing debts of the Company) and Not exceeding 25% shall be used for general corporate purposes.

