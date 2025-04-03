Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve money spikes 1.40% on weekly basis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.20% on the week to stand at Rs 37.20 lakh crore as on March 28, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained by 1.40% on the week to Rs 48.36 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.8% on a year ago basis compared to 4.10% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation moved up 5.9% so far while the reserve money has improved by 4.4%.

