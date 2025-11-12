Varroc Engineering standalone net profit declines 14.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 2037.86 crore

Net profit of Varroc Engineering declined 14.99% to Rs 67.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 79.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 2037.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1884.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2037.861884.779.0511.04157.30171.0592.64108.1167.6579.58

