Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit rises 37.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.57% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of Gothi Plascon (India) rose 37.29% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.57% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.491.0665.7772.640.930.770.830.680.810.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News