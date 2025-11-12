Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 69.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 69.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 1.56% to Rs 10.75 crore

Net profit of Gini Silk Mills rose 69.49% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.56% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.7510.92 -2 OPM %6.145.77 -PBDT1.161.36 -15 PBT0.761.00 -24 NP1.000.59 69

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

