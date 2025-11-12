Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 69.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.56% to Rs 10.75 crore

Net profit of Gini Silk Mills rose 69.49% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.56% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.7510.926.145.771.161.360.761.001.000.59

