Minda Corporation enters into JV with Japan-based Toyodenso Co.

To manufacture advance automotive switches for Indian market

Minda Corporation announced a Joint Venture with Japan-based Toyodenso Co. for advance automotive switches for the Indian market.

The partnership will provide end-to end solutions including design, development, manufacturing and marketing of Automotive Switches for two-wheelers, Passenger Cars and other automotive segment for the Indian market. Minda Corporation will have majority stake in the newly formed venture with an investment in the agreed shareholding ratio of 60:40. The new Joint venture has already received orders from customers in India. This greenfield plant will be set up in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and is expected to commence operations by 2nd half of FY 2026-27.