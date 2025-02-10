Varun Beverages allots 2.50 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Varun Beverages has allotted 2,50,375 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Company to the eligible employees upon exercise of stock options vested under Employees Stock Option Scheme 2016. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up shares of the Company is increased from 338,15,10,017 Equity Shares to 338,17,60,392 equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News