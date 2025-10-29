Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 19.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 4896.65 crore

Net profit of Varun Beverages rose 19.62% to Rs 741.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 619.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 4896.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4804.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4896.654804.6823.4023.961248.511056.74940.91800.13741.19619.61

