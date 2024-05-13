Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 25.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 4317.31 croreNet profit of Varun Beverages rose 25.22% to Rs 537.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 429.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 4317.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3892.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4317.313892.98 11 OPM %22.9020.50 -PBDT903.27745.58 21 PBT715.75573.38 25 NP537.27429.07 25
