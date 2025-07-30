Vedant Fashions allots 3,830 equity shares under ESOS

Vedant Fashions has allotted 3,830 equity shares under ESOS on 30 July 2025. Following this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs 24,29,53,254/- (divided into 24,29,53,254 equity shares of Re 1/- each) from Rs 24,29,49,424/- (divided into 24,29,49,424 equity shares of Re 1/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News