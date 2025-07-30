RITES signs MoU with NABARD Consultancy Services

For collaboration on infrastructure and rural development projects

RITES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). This strategic partnership aims at collaborating on infrastructure and rural development projects in India and abroad, leveraging the expertise and strengths of both organizations to promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

Under the MoU, NABCONS will bring its domain expertise in agriculture, rural development, natural resource management, and capacity building, while RITES will contribute its proven capabilities in infrastructure planning, engineering, and execution across transport, urban development, and sustainability sectors.