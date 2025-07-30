RITES signs MoU with NABARD Consultancy Services

For collaboration on infrastructure and rural development projects
RITES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). This strategic partnership aims at collaborating on infrastructure and rural development projects in India and abroad, leveraging the expertise and strengths of both organizations to promote inclusive and sustainable growth.
Under the MoU, NABCONS will bring its domain expertise in agriculture, rural development, natural resource management, and capacity building, while RITES will contribute its proven capabilities in infrastructure planning, engineering, and execution across transport, urban development, and sustainability sectors.
The collaboration will focus on delivering integrated consultancy and project management services in key areas such as rural and urban infrastructure, green and sustainable mobility, agri-logistics, climate-resilient development, digital public infrastructure, smart cities, and multimodal transport solutions. Both organizations will also work together in water and irrigation, third-party inspection, and AI/IT-enabled infrastructure services. Additionally, the partnership aims to explore international opportunities through projects funded by multilateral development banks and other agencies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
