Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 51.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 51.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 5123.96 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 51.32% to Rs 278.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 572.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 5123.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5035.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5123.965035.65 2 OPM %18.0918.76 -PBDT1010.111039.68 -3 PBT305.85700.23 -56 NP278.61572.30 -51

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

