United Breweries Ltd soars 1.91%, rises for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1562.9, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.75% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% fall in NIFTY and a 3.27% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1562.9, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25984.15. The Sensex is at 84465.17, up 0.48%. United Breweries Ltd has added around 3.01% in last one month.