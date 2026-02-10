Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.08%, gains for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3684.6, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.4% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.07% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27791.45, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.28 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3691.3, up 1.9% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 19.4% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.07% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.