Vedanta Ltd soars 1.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 460.25, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.53% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.69% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8521.7, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

