Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 9.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.32% to Rs 158.29 crore

Net profit of Salona Cotspin rose 9.72% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 23.32% to Rs 158.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 206.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.158.29206.425.893.343.651.461.841.201.581.44

