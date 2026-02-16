Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 414.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.97% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure rose 414.29% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 77.97% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.522.36-38.46-3.390.640.280.460.100.360.07

