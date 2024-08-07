Venky's (India) hits the roof after Q1 PAT spurts 287% YoY

Venky's (India) hit an upper limit of 20% to Rs 2191.40 after reporting strong net profit growth in Q1 June 2024. The company's net profit surged 287.33% to Rs 75.18 crore on 17.25% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 808.02 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q1 June 2023. Profit before tax soared 278.64% year-on-year to Rs 100.87 crore in Q1 June 2024. The company's net profit surged 287.33% to Rs 75.18 crore on 17.25% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 808.02 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q1 June 2023. Profit before tax soared 278.64% year-on-year to Rs 100.87 crore in Q1 June 2024. Total expenses declined by 25.17% to Rs 717.63 crore in the first quarter as against the same period last year, primarily due to lower raw material costs (down 33.34% YoY). Meanwhile, employee expenses was up 6.23% YoY and other expenses was up 2.67% YoY. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the segmental front, revenue from Poultry and Poultry Products business rose 17.74% at Rs 513.80 crore. The Animal Health Products business posted revenue of Rs 83.51 crore, up 5.35% YoY. Meanwhile, Oilseed business reported revenues of Rs 237.94 crore, down 51.28% YoY.

Venky's reported improved profit margins in its poultry and poultry products segment, driven by improved realizations from sale of day old chicks and grown up birds. However, the oilseed segment faced margin pressures due to lower sales, reduced raw material costs, and subdued finished product prices. The company's animal health products division delivered satisfactory performance.

Venkys (India) is Asia's largest fully integrated poultry group. Its diverse operations encompass SPF eggs, chicken and egg processing, broiler and layer breeding, genetic research, poultry disease diagnostics, and vaccine production.

