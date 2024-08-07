Sanghvi Movers consolidated net profit declines 3.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 150.61 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers declined 3.11% to Rs 40.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 150.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 146.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.150.61146.0749.3660.3388.1288.6855.5856.1240.4941.79

