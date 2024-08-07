Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sanghvi Movers consolidated net profit declines 3.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 150.61 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers declined 3.11% to Rs 40.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 150.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 146.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales150.61146.07 3 OPM %49.3660.33 -PBDT88.1288.68 -1 PBT55.5856.12 -1 NP40.4941.79 -3

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

